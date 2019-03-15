Pundit explains why Liverpool should never have sold Coutinho

Tim Sherwood believes Liverpool are missing Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho this season as he has the ability to “open up” tight defences.

Coutinho, who has been recently linked with a shock move to Liverpool’s deadly rivals Manchester United, has not yet truly settled at the Camp Nou since joining 14 months ago for a deal believed to be worth up to £142million.

For their part, Jurgen Klopp’s men have not shown any hangover from the Brazilian’s exit and sit one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City, while also reaching the Champions League quarter-finals – having been beaten finalists last season.

However, Sherwood thinks the Anfield side lack someone that can play a “cute pass” in matches where the opposition are hard to break down.

“If they would have liked to have kept any player it would have been Coutinho,” Sherwood told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s that one who can open up the defence, he’s got that cute pass, little bit of disguise on his pass, that guile which I think they miss.

“I’m sure they’ll be looking for that.

“They certainly could do with a Christian Eriksen-type, or Coutinho who they had at the club.

“Obviously he wanted to leave to go to Barcelona.

“Hopefully for Liverpool’s sake they win a Champions League and Barcelona don’t and it will prove his decision was wrong.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!