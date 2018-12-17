Pundit explains why Man Utd won’t be able to cope with PSG after CL draw
Football expert Raphael Honigstein has claimed that PSG will be massive favourites to advance to the next round after being drawn against Manchester United in the Champions League Round of 16.
PSG finished ahead of Liverpool at the top of Group C, and BT Sport pundit Honigstein believes they will be too difficult for United because of the changes implemented by manager Thomas Tuchel.
“Along with Liverpool this is certainly the most exciting front three and the most difficult to play against because they combine this with real quality and the finishing is good,” he said.
“The thing that worked against PSG recently was they were too individualistic.
“But Thomas Tuchel made them more cohesive. They’re a more tactical side now and especially when it comes to the Champions League some of the egotism and maybe selfishness comes out of the game.
“They work a bit harder – as we saw against Liverpool in both games.
“It’s difficult to beat PSG with their weakness in the past was a slight sense of entitlement, maybe not quite working hard enough.
“This is a new PSG which is much more difficult to play against. It’s very tough to see them not going through against Manchester United.”