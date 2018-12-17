Pundit explains why Man Utd won’t be able to cope with PSG after CL draw

Football expert Raphael Honigstein has claimed that PSG will be massive favourites to advance to the next round after being drawn against Manchester United in the Champions League Round of 16.

PSG finished ahead of Liverpool at the top of Group C, and BT Sport pundit Honigstein believes they will be too difficult for United because of the changes implemented by manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Along with Liverpool this is certainly the most exciting front three and the most difficult to play against because they combine this with real quality and the finishing is good,” he said.

“The thing that worked against PSG recently was they were too individualistic.