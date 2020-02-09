Pundit explains why Paul Pogba would get into Liverpool, Man City midfield

Paul Pogba could get into either Liverpool or Manchester City’s team if he left Manchester United, according to one pundit.

The Frenchman has been absent for much of this season through injury, with United suffering in the middle of the park due to his absence and that of Scott McTominay.

But it is believed that they will try and sell him for £150m this summer to fund Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s continued squad revamp.

And former Tottenham striker Darren Bent feels that Pogba “can get in most teams in the world”, when on form.

“At times you have to feel a bit sorry for him. He’s the scapegoat for absolutely everything,” he told talkSPORT.

“Even when he’s not playing people blame him and they’re always talking about him.

“I don’t think sometimes the social media aspect helps him. When he says he’s ill and then he’s at his brother’s wedding dancing around – evidently that rubs people up the wrong way.

“But when you talk about Manchester United selling him, I think there’s going to be a whole host of teams lining up to get him.

“I know people are saying they’re going to have to take a loss on him, but I can see him going pretty much anywhere he wants – certain teams in the Premier League by the way.

“When someone like a Paul Pogba comes available on the market – and let’s not forget he’s only 26 – there’s going to be so many takers.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if teams like Manchester City come in for him. I can see him getting in Liverpool’s team, too.

“If he’s on top, top form he can get in most teams in the world.

“One thing you can’t question about Pogba is his quality. I’ve heard people call him an average footballer and that is complete nonsense. He is a top footballer.

“When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in there was a run of 11 games which got Pogba in the PFA Team of the Year.

“That’s probably his only consistent period in a Manchester United shirt. We saw then the levels he can go too.”

Meanwhile, Fred has admitted Manchester United have “lots of problems” as they look to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The United midfielder, who has found improvement for United in the last few months, has identified numerous problems at Old Trafford. Read more…