The latest Tottenham update on one of Mauricio Pochettino’s final signings has led to one pundit declaring it’s “one step forward, two steps back.”

It’s fair to say the career of Ryan Sessegnon has not progressed as both he and Tottenham would have liked since his 2019 arrival. The versatile left-sided player signed from Fulham in a deal reportedly worth £25m. Sessegnon was one of beloved ex-manager Pochetinno’s final signings before he was releived of his duties in November of that year.

Now 21, Sessegnon has failed to make any discernible impact on the Spurs first-team amid persistent injury woes. In fact, he was loaned out to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last season. Though his time in Germany was also hampered by injury.

Tottenham have made a fantastic start to the new campaign, winning each of their opening three league clashes.

Sessegnon is yet to play a part on the domestic front this year. Instead, he has been a regular in their UEFA Europa Conference League encounters.

But the Evening Standard recently reported any hopes of making an impression in the league have been curtailed. That stems from Sessegnon sustaining a hamstring injury while with England’s Under-21s that has ruled him out of Spurs’ clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

And it is these niggling injuries that has led pundit Noel Whelan to express his concerns over where Sessesgnon’s career is heading.

Ones To Watch - Spurs We select the Spurs player we think you should keep a close eye on this season.

“It’s one step forward, two steps back,” Whelan told Football Insider. “He can’t get a break. It’s unfortunate, devastating, sometimes you go through periods where this happens and you do get niggles.

“But you’ve got to be strong enough and have that strength of character to come through these stages in your football career.

“It isn’t great because he’s very young. He shouldn’t really be picking up this many niggles.

“It’s happened to begin the season, there’s plenty of the season left. He’s not been a regular starter.

“In his eyes, he’ll be wanting to push to get in that side. To be a big part of the plans for Nuno and Tottenham this year.

“It’s something that neither needed right now, the player or the club. I’m sure there will be people that can cover that base because he’s not been part of the team.”

Six players who took Europe by storm after leaving the Premier League

Nuno confirms triple Tottenham absences

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez will not return to the club until next Saturday.

The trio are currently in Croatia, having defied Premier League rules to travel to South America for World Cup qualifying matches last week.

Argentinians Lo Celso and Romero and Colombian Sanchez are able to train outdoors in Croatia and then return to England without quarantining, rather than having to do hard quarantine in a hotel in this country if they had come straight back.

Spurs boss Nuno said: “I can tell you that they are in Croatia. That’s what we decided to do to try to avoid more problems.

“So the solution was to try to get them in a country where, after that, they can join the group. Now they are working with the sports science, a physio, in Croatia.

“They will arrive the day before the match against Chelsea (on September 19) so they will not be available for the Conference League game.”

READ MORE: Chelsea, Tottenham tracking next talent from impressive production line