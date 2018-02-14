Paul Pogba would thrive under Guardiola, pundit claims

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is risking far too much by denting the confidence of midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Jamie Redknapp.

And the Sky Sports pundit feels the France star would be “one of the star performers” at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

The 24-year-old has been substituted twice in Manchester United’s last two away games, with the France star struggling to make an impact as part of a two-man central midfield.

Redknapp believes that Mourinho is playing the 24-year-old out of position alongside Nemanja Matic, and has stressed that Guardiola would be better suited to maximising Pogba’s potential.

“I can’t believe we’ve got to this situation so quickly, because when he got sent off against Arsenal, everyone was rolling out the stats that Manchester United can’t play without him,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “Everyone said that he was indispensable but now everyone is saying he’s useless again. When things are good, he’s the best player in the world. And now because of his price tag he’s getting slaughtered.

“I think Mourinho has a big responsibility with him, it’s his job.

“Everyone expects him to be this big confident player, but I think deep down he needs to be loved. Taking him off against Tottenham, that’s not how you’re going to get the best out of him. You can see at Newcastle, his confidence was really low.

“I’m not saying you need to pander to him but I don’t see a situation where Pep Guardiola would do that. If he was playing at Man City, he would be one of their star performers. I just don’t think that Jose Mourinho gets the best out of him.

“Pep’s the sort of manager who would bring him on, but with Mourinho it almost feels like he’s taking him on. This isn’t a kid he’s dealing with, he’s one of the biggest assets in world football. Mourinho is asking for a war now with current players. With Pogba’s power in that dressing room, Mourinho has got to be very careful. I don’t see the benefit in upsetting one of your star players.”

