Jamie Carragher believes that Harry Kane should feel angry towards Manchester City’s handling of his Tottenham transfer saga.

The striker’s future will soon come to a head, whichever way he, Spurs and City decide. Kane is pushing for a move to the Premier League champions, but faces a battle with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. Indeed, the pair reportedly disagree over a gentleman’s agreement last summer.

Levy supposedly told Kane that he would be free to leave if Spurs did not win a trophy or make the top four last term.

From another angle, the England captain has three years left on his contract. As such, Levy has the right to set the price – which reportedly stands at £150million – for his star man.

City’s best offer so far has reportedly reached £127million. While Kane’s future remains unclear, though, Pep Guardiola’s side have splashed another £100million on Jack Grealish.

According to Carragher, Kane should be “angry” at City for their “bizarre” approach to his signing.

“City obviously had the funds to buy Kane for £150m at the start of the summer but decided to match the £100m clause for Jack Grealish. At the moment, it looks like they got their priorities wrong,” he wrote in his Telegraph column.

“When City lost the Champions League final to Chelsea, there was a broad consensus on what they needed to sign before the new season – a striker to replace Sergio Aguero and a recognised, consistent left-back.

“Nobody watching Guardiola’s side regain the Premier League title and go close to the European Cup was analysing their performances and saying City needed another attacking midfielder.”

Indeed, if Bernardo Silva stays, they will have Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan as further creative options. The pundit added that City’s need for a new “world-class striker” was “clear” in last Sunday’s loss to Tottenham.

Man City need Kane, striker transfer

Carragher said he deems it “inconceivable” City not signing a new striker before August 31.

“It will not be a good look, nor a reflection of good planning, to see the best team in the world, with the best coach in the world, with a seemingly unlimited budget, scrambling around hunting for a striker in the final two weeks of the transfer window,” he added.

As for who they could sign, reports claim that City are close to signing Fiorentina’s Tottenham-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic.

For Kane, Carragher added that the player risks being “cut adrift”.

“But when asking the question, ‘how has it come to this, and how can the situation be resolved?’ Kane should not be directing his thoughts solely at the Tottenham chairman,” he said.

“Each day that passes without City meeting his true valuation should prompt Kane to ask likewise of the Premier League champions.”

Kane, 28, has scored 166 Premier League goals. He has his eyes on Alan Shearer’s record of 260 over his career.