Pundit says Aston Villa man has played his last game for the club

Former striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes one Aston Villa player has featured in his last game for the club.

Dean Smith and co were active in the transfer market as they looked to replace Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City for £100million. Villa went on to bolster their attack with the signings of Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.

They will also benefit from the versatility of Ashley Young, who returned to Villa Park after a ten-year absence.

One player who left the club was French right-back Frederic Guilbert. The 26-year-old, originally signed from Caen in 2019, joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan.

The defender has featured just 32 times for Villa in all competitions, scoring three goals. His position came under threat from the arrival of Matty Cash in September last year.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor was asked if Guilbert had a future at the club.

He said: “No. I think Aston Villa will have tried to get rid of him on a permanent, he didn’t really play much.

“You’ve got Axel Tuanzebe there as cover for Matty Cash and Ashley Young as well.

“I’m sure they were trying to get rid of him on a permanent but maybe his wages and the fee that Villa want put clubs off. There have not been clubs knocking at the door.

“I don’t see him playing again for Aston Villa. I see his future definitely being away from the club.”

Villa spent £4.5m when signing Guilbert and will be looking to recoup that fee next summer. Strasbourg could be tempted into an offer if he impresses during his temporary spell.

Report details Aston Villa signing

A report by Football Insider has explained how Villa beat Tottenham to Caleb Chuckwuemeka.

The forward came through the ranks at Northampton Town and soon attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

He impressed Spurs scout David Pleat, and chairman Daniel Levy soon proposed a deal.

However, Chukwuemeka rejected the north London outfit in favour of Villa. It’s claimed that he received a better financial package from Smith’s side.

He also had the chance to reunite with younger brother Carney Chukwuemeka.

