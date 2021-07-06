Pundit gives big thumbs up as Leeds close on six-figure midfielder signing

Leeds United are reportedly on the cusp of confirming the signing of exciting young Wigan forward Sean McGurk, a trusted journalist has revealed.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Leeds are closing in on a £175,000 deal to sign the teenager from Latics. He will move to Elland Road, joining up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23s squad initially. The finer details of the transfer are now all-but agreed and a three-year deal is soon expected to be agreed.

McGurk, who is an attacking midfielder, will follow the same path made last summer by Joe Gelhardt. He cost Leeds a fee of £1m and has been described as the ‘biggest bargain in football’.

Gelhardt for his part looks like being the next youngster to push into the first-team picture at Leeds.

And with McGurk hoping to one day follow suit, pundit Noel Whelan reckons Leeds have themselves a bargain.

“It sounds like a bargain for a very highly rated young player,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He is a player who will not be stepping straight into a first-team role. I expect him to take a similar path to Gelhardt and start in the Under-23s.

“We have seen over the past couple of years just how important Under-23s progression is with the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Leif Davis.

“I believe McGurk will be given time to bed himself in at Leeds. The Under-23s have been so successful so far but this just shows that we are not sitting on our laurels.

“We are looking to the future and looking to add competition for places.”

Alioski says his goodbyes

Meanwhile, Ezgjan Alioski has officially left Leeds after failing to agree a new contract offer.

The North Macedonian’s four-year spell at Elland Road has come to an end. Leeds wanted to keep the 29-year-old and had offered the left-back a new deal.

It’s thought the offer was still on the table for Alioski to stay, despite his contract expiring on June 30.

Now though Leeds have cut ties with the player who made a total of 171 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

Director of Football Victor Orta told LeedsUnited.com: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building.

“The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United.

“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations. Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field. His teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.

“We thank Gjanni for all of his efforts and we wish him every success for the future.”

