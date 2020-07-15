Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has warned that Barnsley will be dangerous, ahead of the clash between the Championship’s top and bottom clubs on Thursday.

The classic sting of a Yorkshire derby might not quite be the same with games being played behind closed doors. But as both sides still have their destiny to decide, it’s bound to be a close and hard fought game.

Barnsley come to Elland Road after just taking two points from their last three games. Those have all come against sides around them in the relegation scrap.

They currently sit bottom – but a win against Leeds could move them out of the relegation zone proving how tight it is at the bottom.

Leeds will go into the game without talismanic midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds will know on Wednesday night whether they can clinch promotion on Thursday. If Brentford drop points against Preston, then a win would seal it.

When asked what to expect from the visitors, Parker told LUTV: “We are going to get a lot of work rate and a lot of endeavour.

“The thing to watch out is probably the counter-attack and in Brown and Woodrow, they do have a bit of good movement and pace about them.

“We have mentioned [Alex] Mowatt’s range of passes, so he can find them.”

Leeds warned about Mowatt

The Barnsley midfielder, who came through the academy at Leeds and went on to play over 100 games for his boyhood club, has really come into his own this season.

Mowatt has only missed two Championship games this term, having been given the captaincy. Barnsley will be looking to him for inspiration on Thursday. He will be looking to add to his respectable tally of eight assists and three goals this season.

“They are dangerous because teams are always scrapping at the bottom as we know and they are always very dangerous,” Parker added.

“They have got nothing to lose as everyone expects us to win.

“What I can say is that it’s a game where we can actually clinch promotion if results go our way.”