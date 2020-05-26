Pundit tells Klopp how Havertz could transform Liverpool’s midfield

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz’s “easy on the eye” nature means he would be a fantastic fit in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, according to Don Hutchison.

Havertz has been one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting midfielders in recent seasons but his recent performances have seen his stock rise, given that the German top flight is the only major European league to have restarted.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move and two goals in four games since the Bundesliga’s resumption have added to speculation over his future.

Manchester United have also been linked, while another report claimed that Chelsea are preparing an £80million bid for the Germany international.

According to former Liverpool midfielder Hutchinson, however, Havertz would be a “great fit” at Liverpool, with the pundit adding that the youngster earns a starting place in most top sides across Europe.

“I think he’s far too good for Leverkusen. I think he goes to the very biggest clubs in Europe and I think he walks into most sides,” Hutchison told ESPN FC.

“He’s certainly got to fight for his place but the talent’s there at 20 years of age. The one player I would liken him to is a taller, faster version of Mesut Ozil.

“I think he plays off the left-hand side, through the middle, he’s predominantly left-footed, he’s very silky, easy on the eye.

“So again, yes Liverpool would be a great fit, but even Barca rate him that highly they are willing to trade three players for him.”

Despite his age, Havertz has already made 141 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen and the current campaign is his fourth with the German side.

Havertz is not the only Bundesliga star to be attracting attention, however, with Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho, as well as RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, continuing to impress since the restart.

Werner has long been linked with a move to Liverpool but Owen Hargreaves has said that the German would find it hard to fit in and get game time ahead of Roberto Firmino.

