Pundit heavily critical of Alexis Sanchez; questions Alvaro Morata

Graeme Souness has heavily criticised Alexis Sanchez and believes he is yet to find any form for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho caused one of the surprises of recent transfer windows when he beat Manchester City to the signing of the star from Arsenal, in a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

The Chilean made an immediate impact for the club, by scoring on his Premier League debut against Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

Since then, the former Barcelona man has gone five matches without scoring and now has just one strike in seven to his name for United.

And after a disappointing outing against Chelsea on Sunday, Souness believes the Chilean has a tendency to go missing in big games.

“His career hasn’t got going at United yet,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“Every time I watch him, I think ‘where are you’ – when he was at Arsenal he was being the difference.

“Today he was absent, I can’t think of a single thing he did in the game.”

Souness also had harsh words for Alvaro Morata and said if he were a manager, he’d rather have Romelu Lukaku leading the line.

“I think he’s a near-miss man,” he said of the Spaniard.

“Can they give him another year to settle? Can big teams wait that long?

“His general play wasn’t good enough. You swap those centre-forwards around today and Chelsea win the game.”

