Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin says that he is looking forward to seeing how Kai Havertz performs next season, after ending last term on a high.

The Germany international arrived at Stamford Bridge with big expectation after his form at Bayer Leverkusen. He took the Bundesliga by storm, contributing to 77 goals in 150 games. Despite an impressive start with the Blues, though, a tough battle with coronavirus set his progress back significantly.

Nevertheless, he hit back with stellar end-of-season form. While scoring three goals and assisting another in his final five Premier League games, he scored the winner in the Champions League final.

Thereafter, he netted twice for Germany at Euro 2020 to make himself a standout figure at the tournament.

As a result, ex-Chelsea winger Nevin feels excited to see how Havertz takes the momentum with him into the new season.

“In reality, the player heads and shoulders above everyone else I’m looking forward to is Kai Havertz,” the pundit told the Chelsea Chronicle.

“Looking at the bits he did at the end of the season; this is the guy who scored the winning goal in the Champions League final.

“He’s beginning to show bits of utter brilliance. The possibilities of where he could go are endless, absolutely limitless.

“I just hope this is the season, without any injuries, the confidence grows and we find the right position that suits him.”

Havertz’s £71million arrival formed part of Chelsea’s massive summer transfer splurge last season. Fellow German Timo Werner came in, but the striker has struggled for form.

As such, reports claim that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants an out-and-out striker signing this summer.

Borussia Dortmund man Erling Haaland has become the key target. Indeed, Chelsea are reportedly planning to submit a bid which they believe Dortmund will not refuse.

Tuchel offers Chelsea outcast lifeline

Elsewhere, reports in Italy have claimed that Tuchel wants to give Tiemoue Bakayoko a second chance.

The midfielder was signed by ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, but his last game was the 2018 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

Since then, he has had loan spells away but Tuchel now wants to see what the Frenchman can do.