Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has covered all his bases by sealing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini’s transfer, according to one pundit.

Spurs announced the arrival of the 26-year-old former Atalanta star on Saturday. He arrives to initially bolster the club’s ranks, but he could yet become the club’s number one. Hugo Lloris has only one year left on his deal and at 34, age is also against him. Therefore, Tottenham negotiated a purchase option in Gollini’s loan deal.

The Italian has played a crucial part in Atalanta’s rise throughout Europe in recent seasons.

He has gained Champions League experience, while also helping his former club finish third in Serie A three seasons in a row.

However, Kevin Phillips has pointed out that Gollini also worked in English football, with Aston Villa on his CV.

Asked if Spurs are looking to replace Lloris, the pundit told Football Insider: “Yeah, it looks like it.

“I didn’t realise he had played for Villa, so he has that experience.

“It’s a safer signing than it looks for any scenarios that crop up over the coming months.

“It’s a solid signing and what a statement of intent from Nuno that says things are going to change at Tottenham.

“Things will be done his way, it will be interesting to see if there are similar signings over the next month or so.”

Following Gollini’s arrival, Tottenham announced the signing of Sevilla attacker Bryan Gil on Monday afternoon. As part of the deal, Erik Lamela will move the other way.

As a result, Nuno’s next task is reshaping his defence. Atalanta’s Cristian Romero and Bolonga’s Takehiro Tomiyasu are supposedly on his radar.

Gollini reveals Tottenham transfer interest

Speaking before Tottenham announced his arrival, Gollini revealed why Spurs felt like the best option for his career.

He said: “I am really happy. It’s been difficult to leave a place that was like my family, a second home.

“Thank you to Bergamo and all the supporters. I felt really loved. What we achieved is going to be in the history of the club.

“It’s a new experience. I am happy and grateful to Tottenham for this opportunity, I am looking forward to starting.

“I could’ve still played in Italy but Tottenham is the best option for me. It’s difficult for me to play for another team in Italy after Atalanta.”

