Leeds forward Rodrigo looks like as though he has failed to find a role in Marcelo Bielsa’s team and needs replacing, according to one pundit.

Bielsa brought in the Spain international as one of his first signings upon Leeds’ return to the Premier League. He had a mixed start to his debut season, amid illness and a groin injury.

However, he ended the Premier League season with four goals and one assist in five games. As such, hopes grew that he could take such form into his stride ahead of the new campaign.

But while he has appeared in four of five league matches this term, he has yet to score.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Paul Robinson insisted that Leeds’ club-record signing from Valencia has failed to truly convince at Elland Road.

“When you buy somebody, you buy them to fit the system. I think he’s a top-quality player but he hasn’t found a role in the system,” the former goalkeeper said.

“I don’t know whether you cash in on him or not or bear with him for a bit longer. But they paid £27million and you’re not going to get that back at this moment because he’s not playing regularly or well enough to warrant that.

“For me, yes you can sell him and you can replace him with someone better who fits in the system.

“You can buy better for the way you play.”

Ones To Watch - Leeds United Our pick on the Leeds player we think you should keep an eye out for this season.

Leeds did add to their front line this summer, bringing in winger Daniel James from Manchester United.

He was a long-term target for Bielsa following a failed January deadline day move in 2020.

Still, Leeds did reportedly look at the likes of Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang as other reinforcements.

Rodrigo backs himself at Leeds

Speaking in July, Rodrigo insisted that getting a full pre-season under his belt would help him adapt more at Leeds.

The 30-year-old signed in late August last summer and, due to the extension of the transfer window because of the delayed start to the Premier League season, he did not get time to settle in before the season started.

This summer was different, though, and Rodrigo said that he wanted to use pre-season to help him improve.

“I am working every day, working hard to do my best, to bring my best version and I am excited to start training with everyone and do my best this season,” he said.

Where next for Erling Haaland? Man City, Chelsea, PSG…