Graeme Souness believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United may not prove as spectacular as it looks on paper.

The summer transfer window took a huge turn on Friday afternoon following Ronaldo’s sensational move back to Old Trafford. On Thursday, the former Juventus star looked to be signing for Manchester City. However, after interventions from Bruno Fernandes and Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo picked United.

The transfer has further imprinted this summer’s window as one of the most memorable in recent times.

Not only has Ronaldo moved, but fellow football icon Lionel Messi has moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could make late switches.

As for Ronaldo, he adds to a strong attack for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Indeed, he has followed fellow new signing Jadon Sancho to Manchester, with Mason Greenwood among other forwards.

Speaking shortly United announced him, though, Souness revealed his concerns for Ronaldo’s return.

He told talkSPORT: “I don’t think he’s a fit [for City],” Souness said.

“If you think about how it appeared Sergio Aguero wasn’t really Pep Guardiola’s cup of tea, because he didn’t do the work behind the ball, he didn’t put players under pressure out of possession – Ronaldo is certainly not going to give you that.”

He added: “Every successful team has players where everyone is working to get the ball back.

“The top teams don’t have any passengers and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.

“I have got a doubt about it. Juventus took him to win the Champions League, but he’s not going to be the difference in the big games.”

Liverpool star behind Ronaldo fear

Souness also wondered whether Ronaldo would struggle against Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has returned from a long-term knee injury to keep two clean sheets in two Premier League games this season.

“He’ll score goals, he will, because he’s got a brain and he’s been so athletic throughout his career,” the pundit said.

“But in the bigger games against the better centre-halves… imagine putting him against Virgil van Dijk!

“Plus, I think the legacy he created at Man United is very important to him, and that goes out of the window overnight if he signs for Man City.”

Gary Neville has also revealed a concern for the forward, who turned 36 in February.

Eight things you didn’t know about Champions League newcomers, Sheriff Tiraspol