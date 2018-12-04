Pundit makes astonishing Jose Mourinho sack claims at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is acting like he wants to be sacked, pundit Chris Sutton has suggested.

Mourinho’s relationship with his players has come in for intensive scrutiny for much of the season and was under the spotlight again in the wake of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at struggling Southampton.

The Portuguese, whose side are now eight points off the top four, said after the match his team lacked “mad dogs”.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live, former England striker Sutton said: “Mourinho is a better watch than Man United at the moment – the team on the pitch. Mourinho does more point scoring off the pitch than his team does on it.

“It’s not a happy camp. What’s going to happen in January? Can he be trusted with a pot of money in January?

“I think he wants the sack.

“His signings have been a disaster and he wants more money. How can they trust him with the performances the way they have been? What is good about Man United this season? And it all comes from the manager who is blaming everyone else.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, has performed a rapid U-turn over United’s top-four chances and now claims it would be a miracle if they finished in the Champions League spots.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet RedeTV after the 2-2 draw at St Mary’s, Mourinho said: “Last year, we said that getting in 2nd place was a fantastic thing due to the qualities we had compared to the qualities of the other teams fighting for the top four.”

Referring to his ambitions for the rest of the campaign, he said: “Try to win as many points as possible and try almost the miracle to end in fourth.”

The claims are a huge climb-down to Mourinho’s quotes on November 23, when the United boss gave a positive outlook over their top-four prospects.

Mourinho also labelled Paul Pogba a ‘virus’ in an extraordinary rant in the aftermath of the game.