Ray Parlour believes that Manchester United will be in a much stronger position to challenge for the Premier League title if Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier arrive.

United reached a crucial crossroads under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of last season. After suffering disappointment in four successive semi-finals, the Red Devils reached a final. Still, they fell at the last hurdle in the Europa League showpiece. As such, the summer transfer window will prove pivotal in United moving towards silverware.

Solskjaer told his rivals that he means business by agreeing a deal for England star Jadon Sancho.

Despite reports claiming that football director John Murtough has only made room for one ‘mega-signing’, United are close to signing Varane.

The Real Madrid and France defender will cost £50million, taking the club’s summer spending to over £100million. Kieran Trippier could arrive at a similar time, the Atletico Madrid man also close to moving.

According to former Arsenal man Parlour, all three deals will move United closer to a title charge.

“Well certainly Varane is a top quality player, I was really impressed with him during the Euros, he’s an excellent defender, so that will be a great signing for Manchester United,” the pundit told talkSPORT.

“Trippier, we know what he can do. Whether they can play three at the back at times, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka obviously is the main man, [Trippier] can play left-back as well, so he’s very good cover and he’s a great pro as well.

“He was excellent around the England camp, is very experienced now after two great years at Atletico, so he’ll be another good signing for the money they’re going to spend.”

Parlour added that the Red Devils must keep up with their rivals this summer to compete. He added that he is looking forward to seeing Varane and Harry Maguire link up at the back.

Pundit backs Varane, Man Utd transfer

“That’s what [Man United] have got to do, they’ve got to compete and try to get closer to Man City, who everyone is chasing,” he added.

“Liverpool are the same, they’ll be trying to make signings as well. You can’t stand still in the Premier League.

“I think that Maguire and [John] Stones were a very good partnership during the Euros and I can imagine Maguire and Varane will be a decent partnership.

“If you’ve got a good defence you’ve always got a chance, and with the attacking players they’ve got, and with Sancho coming in, it will give them a much better chance of getting closer and challenging for that title.”

As for their rivals, Liverpool have bolstered their defence. Ibrahima Konate has arrived from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have yet to make any major signings. However, they have firm interest in Erling Haaland.