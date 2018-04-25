Pundit names star just as important as Salah in Roma win

Martin Keown believes that Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was just as vital as Mo Salah in their Champions League semi-final first leg win.

The Reds were rampant on Tuesday night as they beat Roma 5-2 at Anfield to take a stranglehold of their semi-final tie.

Salah amassed two goals – including a first half brace – as well as two assists in yet another mesmerising display.

However, Keown believes that Firmino deserves credit for his role in the dazzling attacking display.

“Mo Salah’s stunning performance was like watching Lionel Messi in disguise but we should not overlook the crucial role Roberto Firmino played in creating his second goal,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Salah’s dink over Alisson was so sensational that it was easy to miss Firmino’s brilliance in the build-up.

“Picking up the ball from Salah, he travels a long way before waiting patiently to play a perfectly weighted pass.

“The ball was so good that Salah only had to think about putting it in the back of the net.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.