Pundit names Man Utd star who looks like a Championship player

Ex-Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has claimed that one Manchester United man looks like a Championship player.

Pogba has endured a difficult season, failing to score or assist a single goal since the start of November.

The Frenchman had three goals and three assists each in the Premier League this season, but has been thoroughly underwhelming since returning from his World Cup victory in the summer.

He has even been left out of the starting XI by Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, and was far from impressive in Tuesday night’s defeat at Valencia.

Former Tottenham manager Sherwood has laid into the 25-year-old, branding him “a Championship player”.

“Jose’s got to try and find a different way because it’s not working at the moment,” he told The Debate.

“The players he’s got at his disposal there want to go on the front foot. They’re world-class players…they’ve got Pogba, Lukaku, Mata, De Gea, they’ve got world-class players.

“Paul Pogba looks like a Championship player, but he’s won the World Cup. He needs to say, ‘go on, have a go at this Liverpool side. I trust you’.

“But there’s so much split, there’s so much divide in the Manchester United camp from the top, to Jose to his players. They’re all going in different directions.”