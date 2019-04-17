Pundit names one deal that both Arsenal and Man Utd will hugely regret

Ian Wright claims that both his former club Arsenal and Manchester United will be hugely regretting the Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez swap deal.

The Chilean forward joined United in a high-profile swap deal for Mkhitaryan last January, but his time at Old Trafford thus far has proved a major disappointment, while the Armenian has also struggled to establish himself for large parts of his time in north London.

“Mkhitaryan hasn’t really done it in the Premier League but we are still talking about a quality player that has come in and he should be performing better,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“When you look at the statistics of him and Alexis Sanchez who he swapped with and they have both had an absolute nightmare. Honestly, they have had an absolute nightmare.

“I think Manchester United would have looked at Sanchez and thought that they would have got a lot more than that.

“I think the only people that got a deal out of this transfer was the agents because those two are nowhere near what they should be.”

