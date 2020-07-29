Pundit names the three Bournemouth men Bielsa watched at Everton

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has three stars at relegated Bournemouth in his transfer sights, according to pundit Danny Mills.

Bielsa took his place place among the stands at Goodison on Sunday to watch the Cherries’ Premier League adventure come to an end. Eddie Howe’s side bowed out despite a 3-1 success on Merseyside.

Bournemouth are reported to be considering legal action over their demotion.

In the meantime, among the sides taking their place are Leeds; the Yorkshiremen back in the big time themselves after 16 years away.

Bielsa has already handed Leeds a list of five names per each position he wants to strengthen this summer. As per a report, he will sign a new deal if the club’s board deliver.

As such, Bielsa’s presence at Goodison Park on Sunday raised plenty of questions about which players he would target.

The likes of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have been mentioned as a potential target in the past.

Mills, though, has his own suggestions about which men the Leeds coach has in mind.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: “They have players like Josh King that have done extremely well.

“Bielsa will only look at the players who would fit his style. Callum Wilson is a possibility as well as David Brooks.

“Wilson, King, Brooks – definitely. You would take all of those players if they became available at the right price. They would certainly do a job in the Premier League next season.”

Ben White posts Leeds message

Leeds will hope to have Ben White in their defence this forthcoming season after his stunning season.

The 22-year-old was an ever-present for Bielsa’s side as they secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds are hopeful of bringing loanee White back in a permanent deal, though Brighton boss Graham Potter has made his feelings clear.

Now White has posted what appears to be an emotional farewell to Leeds on his Instagram page.

White wrote: “Having had some time to reflect on what has been the most incredible season, I wanted to take the time to thank everyone associated with Leeds United Football Club, including the incredible supporters.

“No matter what happens from here I will never forget the way you took me in and treated me as one of your own from day one.

“These memories and experiences will be with me forever.”