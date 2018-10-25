Danny Higginbotham has credited Anthony Martial for the way he has turned around his Manchester United career – but has named the two elements to his game he must improve to become a guaranteed starter.

The France winger appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford over the summer after his agent admitted the former Monaco man wanted to move on.

But with United refusing to sell, the winger has fought his way back into favour under Jose Mourinho and talk of a new deal at the club is gaining in momentum.

Martial looks a changed man in recent weeks and he reinforced his improvement with a brilliant double on Saturday as United came within a whisker of claiming a morale-boosting win at Chelsea.

And Higginbotham, speaking to Sky Sports, reckons he must produce that on a more regular basis if he is to truly earn Mourinho’s trust again.

“He is one of those players that, when he is in his stride, he is so difficult to stop. He is quick, he is strong and he is skilful,” Higginbotham told Match Centre.

“The one thing with Martial – and this can be a frustration at times – is consistency. When he is at his best he is unplayable at times.

“He is an absolutely magnificent player. He has got everything about him.

“We saw against Chelsea in particular in the second half what he is all about on that left-hand side, drifting inside at times.

“But it is just about getting the consistency from him. If you get the consistency he is playing week in, week out for Manchester United because I think he is that good.”

Martial started on the left of United’s attack during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat Juventus and the Italians were able to expose Mourinho’s side in that area.

That has lead Higginbotham to explain that as well as his consistency, Martial must also improve on the defensive side of his game.

He explained: “If you look at the Champions League game in midweek, one of the problems that they had was Martial was fantastic going forward but at times he can switch off defensively.”

