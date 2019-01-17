Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson is not sure that Gonzalo Higuain will be the right man for Chelsea.

The 31-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in a transfer that would reunited him with his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Chelsea have placed an official offer to take Higuain on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to either buy him in the summer or loan him for a further 12 months, a deal which Juventus have sanctioned.

Higuain’s imminent arrival looks like being at the expense of Alvaro Morata, who looks set to quit the Blues and return to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid.

Pundit Merson though is unsure whether Higuain, who has scored six goals from 15 starts in Serie A this season, will improve Sarri’s team.

“I’m not sure on him,” Merson told Sky Sports. “He was a great player but looks below his best of late.

“He hasn’t pulled up trees for a while and now he’s coming to the hardest league in the world.

“He won’t have any time to adapt either as he needs to hit the ground running as Chelsea need someone to play as their focal point.

“I’d rather someone that has played in the Premier League before and knows what this league demands.”