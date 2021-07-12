Tottenham will need to get a second centre-back transfer over the line if they bring in Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, one pundit believes.

Spurs have reportedly identified the Bologna man as a key target to bolster their ranks this summer. In fact, they have supposedly reached an agreement with the Japan international over personal terms. Consequently, the transfer fee and deal structure remain the only obstacles in chairman Daniel Levy’s way.

Furthermore, Tomiyasu wants to move to north London in the belief that he will progress his career.

However, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Spurs need another, better centre-back to join him.

Speaking to Football Insider, the pundit said: “He’s not the long term answer, by far.

“Is he the world-class centre half they need? Probably not.

“They have clearly identified him as a good player and someone who can be incorporated into the squad. But you wouldn’t expect him to start the first game of the Premier League season.

“That’s if he even joins. It needs to be him and someone else.”

As for who could potentially join Tomiyasu, reports have linked Spurs with Conor Coady.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a strong relationship with the England international following the pair’s time together at Wolves.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is also a target, but he would reportedly prefer a move to Chelsea or Manchester United.

Tottenham’s search for at least one new defender comes amid speculation over Toby Alderweireld.

While the Belgian has been a fantastic servant for Spurs, he has admitted that he wants to return to Belgium for his children’s education.

Tottenham eye midfielder transfer

Midfield could also become one of Nuno’s Tottenham transfer priorities this summer.

Sporting’s Joao Palhinha and Lille’s Renato Sanches have been linked with moves to Spurs.

Lyon’s Houssem Aouar is also reportedly a target after previous links with Arsenal.