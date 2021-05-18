Micah Richards is utterly convinced Harry Kane will sign for Manchester United this summer after offering some strong reasons why the transfer is on.

Kane is reported to have officially informed Daniel Levy that he wants out at Tottenham this summer. Spurs responded with a statement in light of the speculation on Monday evening. It now seems like an exit is inevitable and it’s just a question of how much and to which team.

Indeed, Tuesday’s Paper Talk suggested two swap deals that could secure his move away this summer.

Kane is contracted to Tottenham for another three years, with Daniel Levy placing a bumper price tag on their talisman.

But Richards reckons City are more likely to go for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe than they are Kane. He also reckons United are the only side who will meet Levy’s asking price – likely to be around £120m.

“Of course he [Kane] would work at City, he works hard and he scores goals,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Would they pay £150m for him? No, they wouldn’t. They might pay £80m or £90m, but they are not going to get him for that.

“City would be looking for youth if they were going to spend £150m. They would go for Haaland or Mbappe.

“The thing is, I think Kane is a perfect suit for Man United. Him and [Edinson] Cavani up front for that one role. One plays, one rests, you would have two top strikers.

“Kane would be the No 1, with Cavani being managed correctly. At 34, you can see the impact he can have starting, or off the bench.

“I just don’t see Man City being in for him if he is going to cost £150m, to be honest.”

Spurs ‘crippled’ by Kane departure

The loss of their talismanic striker would hit Tottenham extremely hard. Indeed, another pundit, Lee Hendrie, believes that replacing him would be an impossible task for Levy and Spurs.

He told FootballFanCast: “You take him out of there and who are you going to get that’s going to fill 25 plus goals a season? You’ll do well, I’ll tell you that now.

“That could really destroy Spurs, and that’s what I feel holds the cards on many things at this moment in time at that football club.”

The last time Spurs sold their star man, Gareth Bale, they opted for quantity over quality. However, replacing Kane’s goals would be their main need this time – but finding that man could be tough to find.

