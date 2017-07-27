Pundit believes Van Dijk’s Liverpool move will still happen

The breakdown of Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool has been branded “strange” by Chris Kamara, who still believes the Reds will sign the Southampton defender this summer.

Liverpool have made the powerful Dutchman one of their prime targets this summer, but they were forced into a very public climbdown after their actions were reported to the FA by Southampton.

A statement at the beginning of June read: “Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

“We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

“We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.”

Since then, speculation has continued that a deal for Van Dijk could still be on the cards, with new Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino admitting that the Dutchman was training alone after Van Dijk said he wanted to leave.

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to bring in the players he wants with RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita understood to be a target, but Kamara thinks a deal for Van Dijk could still happen this summer.

“As far as Jurgen Klopp’s concerned, he’s probably targeting players and not been able to bring in the players he wanted,” Kamara told the Daily Star.

“Or the price of them is more than he expected to pay.

“The Van Dijk issue earlier on in the window was strange because it looked like he was on his way and then it didn’t happen.

“It might still happen and I’m sure he has targets, but he’s been quiet so far.”