Pundit on why Mkhitaryan can prove Mourinho wrong at Arsenal

Phil Neville believes Arsenal will improve significantly if they complete the signings of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsene Wenger has confirmed a deal to sign Mkhitaryan from Manchester United could be done in the next 24 hours, while a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang is also thought to be close with his agent reported to have flown in for talks.

And Neville believes the pair will not only significantly strengthen Arsenal, it’ll also give Mkhitaryan the chance to show Jose Mourinho was wrong not to give him more chances at Manchester United.

“I can see Henrikh [Mkhitaryan] going to Arsenal and being a fantastic signing for them,” Neville told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If Arsenal sign Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, Arsenal may become a better team, because they will have two really good players.

“We didn’t see the best of Mkhitaryan at United. I’m a massive fan of him.

“We saw glimpses this season, but I didn’t think he would be in Jose’s starting XI.

“He needs to go to a club where he will be allowed to flourish and maybe Arsenal is that club.

“I think it is a sensational deal for United.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.