Pundit ‘expects Liverpool to be busy’ in final days of transfer window

Pundit Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to sign midfield reinforcements before the transfer window closes on August 31.

The Reds have brought in just one senior player this summer, with French centre-back Ibrahima Konate arriving from RB Leipzig for £36million. A number of players have left Anfield, including Netherlands international Gini Wijnaldum and Wales star Harry Wilson.

Their most recent departure is Xherdan Shaqiri. The talented winger moved to Lyon in a deal worth around £9.5m.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, and Robinson expects at least one transfer to go through before Tuesday’s deadline.

He told Football Insider: “It’s a big risk not replacing Shaqiri, then they’ve got Origi as well who could leave – but they’ve got the front three and Jota.

“A bigger concern is Wijnaldum leaving – he has left a huge hole at Liverpool.

“For me, they have to use the money from the outgoings to fill the hole Wijnaldum has left.

“Henderson is going to be asked a lot of this season.

“We know that finances are tight at Liverpool, we know that they won’t splash a load of cash in the market.

“But I still expect them to be busy, with maybe one or two coming in.

“An attacking midfielder who can also play in the middle of the park has to be the priority.”

One midfielder they could look to is Belgium international Youri Tielemans. He was the hero in Leicester’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea last season, and the Foxes want to tie him down to a new contract.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said earlier on Thursday: “I hope we can have him for longer. Jon (Rudkin, director of football) is meeting with his representatives.

“He is a top-class professional, a great guy and someone I love working with. He is very focused on his football and doesn’t get sidetracked at all. As I have said before, I will give him everything to help him continuously improve and he will continue to give us everything too.

“For me and Youri, it just continues – our relationship. Hopefully we can resolve something in the future.”

Tielemans has made 111 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

Liverpool sign Newcastle prospect

Liverpool have improved their academy setup with the signing of Newcastle starlet Bobby Clark.

He becomes the latest young talent to move to Merseyside, after the likes of Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon.

The player was on the books at St James’ Park since the age of 12.

