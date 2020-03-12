Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United has been so great that he has made his teammates all play better, according to impressed pundit Owen Hargreaves.

January arrival Fernandes has scored three goals and assisted three others in his eight appearances prior to Thursday night, including his crafty set-up for Anthony Martial in Sunday’s derby win over Manchester City.

And Fernandes added another assist to his name, setting up Daniel James for Odion Ighalo for United’s opener as they recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Austrian side in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Portugal international has played a telling role in his side now going 11 games unbeaten in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in mid-January; his form catapulting himself into the top 10 of our Player of the Year ladder.

Even the usually-grumpy Paul Ince has been impressed. Some start!

With United now a cast-iron bet to reach the last eight of the Europa League and in with a great chance of overtaking Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish, BT Sport pundit Hargreaves has paid Fernandes the ultimate compliment by stating his form has not only lifted the entire club, but also every player in the United side.

“He’s been magnificent,” Hargreaves said. “He has made everyone better.”

“He loves shots from outside the box, he is one of the best at it. His goals and assists are right there.

“Everyone is playing better. He has given everyone a lift and he is the real deal.”

Bizarre Ince claims on Ighalo goal

United took the lead in Austria through a thunderbolt by Odion Ighalo and fellow pundit Ince made a bizarre claim of how playing in front of an empty stadium – closed due to scares over Coronavirus – may have aided the player.

“Here he juggles it three times and fires it into the top corner,” Ince said at half-time on BT Sport.

“It reminds me of one of those that you would do at training. If it was a full house, I don’t know if I am doing a disservice to him, I don’t know.

“It is a wonderful goal, let me tell you that. A wonderful strike. That is something you would try in training.”

Hargreaves disagreed with Ince’s theory and revealed how the goal reminded him of something former Leeds United forward Tony Yeboah used to produce.

“That is a beautiful goal,” he said. “It is one of the best goals he has ever scored. That is like Tony Yeboah that.

“That goal sums up United as their confidence is flying. Great finish.”