Pundit pays Raheem Sterling huge compliment

Raheem Sterling is now “world class” and should be the man Real Madrid want this summer, not Eden Hazard, according to former England striker Chris Sutton.

Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid and is understood to be plotting a huge move for Chelsea star Hazard in the summer.

Real are expected to make at least one Galactico signing and Sutton, who is now a BT Sport pundit is certain that England and Man City star Sterling should be top of their wanted list.

Sterling, who was one of several England players racially abused in Podgorica, scored again on Monday night as England brushed Montenegro aside 5-1 and the 24-year-old has now netted 25 goals for club and country this season.

“You have to say that Raheem Sterling is now world class,” Sutton told the Daily Mail.

“If you were Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, surely you would want to buy him over Eden Hazard?

“Is there anything Sterling cannot do? His weight of pass is superb, his movement off the ball is lethal and he has become deadly in front of goal.

“What defender in the world would want to face Sterling in this form? It doesn’t matter if you take him on or back off – either way he will destroy you.

“He is still just 24 and improving year on year. His wonderful performances for England in the last two games have confirmed that he can thrive on the international stage.

“Sterling is one of the hottest properties in world football. If I was Real Madrid, I’d be making him my No. 1 target.”

Sterling only penned a new City deal in November, which ties him to The Etihad until 2023 and there is little or no chance of Pep Guardiola allowing the former Liverpool forward to leave.