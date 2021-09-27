Liverpool told they must tie down star who ‘walks into best ever XI’

Pundit Peter Crouch has told Liverpool to offer Egyptian ‘phenomenon’ Mo Salah a major new contract.

The 29-year-old forward has proven to be one of the Reds’ best signings in recent history. He joined for £34m and has gone on to bag 131 goals in 210 games for the club in all competitions.

Salah made history recently by becoming the quickest player to reach a century of top-flight goals for Liverpool, in just 151 appearances.

That puts him ahead of prolific goalscorers Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Roger Hunt.

Crouch thinks Liverpool should reward Salah for his performances by making him the highest-paid player at Anfield.

He wrote on the Daily Mail website: “You look at what he is doing and have to come to the conclusion that he is a modern-day great. Salah walks into the right-hand side of Liverpool’s best-ever XI. He has that position sewn up.

“Get him in there alongside Gerrard, Souness, Rush, Dalglish — whoever you pick, he has to be included. When you think of the players who have worn that red shirt, Salah gets in the ultimate team. Suarez and Torres do not.

“The priority is making sure he agrees a new contract. He is the best signing they could make. Everybody else is done and he is the biggest hitter.

“It might upset a few people, because he will inevitably be on more money than Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and the rest. But he backs that up with statistics. Just look at his numbers.

“Salah wins games. The best thing he can do is sign a five-year deal, secure himself for life and become a club legend.”

Salah’s current deal is worth a reported £200,000 per week and runs until June 2023.

Liverpool recently begun initial discussions over a new deal but were told the player wanted £500,000 a week to continue on Merseyside.

The Reds are keen to sort out his future as Spanish giants Real Madrid are sniffing around.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could turn to Salah if they fail to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool star gives verdict on famed front three

Liverpool man Diogo Jota has provided his honest opinion about the front three of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Portugal international was signed from Wolves last year to provide competition up front.

He has since impressed Jurgen Klopp and earned himself a starting spot in the team.

When asked about his team-mates, Jota said: “Obviously I knew they were one of the best three attacking trios in the world but I never thought about coming and taking anyone’s place.

“I thought about giving my best in training and in games and then it’s up to the manager to decide.

“It’s always useful when you have those kind of players to help you because what we want is to win and only if you have good players are you able to do that.”

