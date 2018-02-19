Pundit picks fault with Lukaku and highlights striker’s bad habit

Chris Sutton has questioned Romelu Lukaku’s motives after the Manchester United striker’s habit of not celebrating his goals.

The Belgium striker has come in for some criticism this season, despite registering 21 goals in 38 games so far since a £75million summer switch from Everton.

But a difficult autumn saw the player’s form come in for some attention and the former Everton and Chelsea star started what BT Sport pundit Sutton feels is a bad habit of not celebrating his goals.

The 24-year-old Belgian netted twice in the 2-0 FA Cup success at Huddersfield on Saturday evening and Sutton, speaking to the Daily Mail, says he’d like to see more emotion from him.

“Lukaku appears to be a laid-back character but sometimes he looks uninterested,” he said. “I have never understood why he chooses not to celebrate some of his goals. Celebrating is impulsive. That buzz you get from scoring is the reason you play football. Is it a visible display of his frustration that he cannot score against the best?”

Sutton has highlighted Lukaku’s poor record against the better sides this season as Manchester United prepare for clashes with Sevilla in the Champions League and upcoming Premier League games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

“All but one of his 12 Premier League goals for Manchester United have been scored against teams currently in the bottom half, with the other against ninth-placed Everton,” Sutton explained.

“Those goals have helped United beat teams they struggled to break down last season. But as Manchester United’s £75million centre forward, his role is to define the big moments.

“It is not just goals that are lacking against United’s top-six rivals but performances, too. In six matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, he has mustered four shots on target.”

Sutton suggested Lukaku’s failure to score against the better sides could be down to a ‘killer instinct’.

“Confidence should not be an issue. Lukaku has all the attributes to be a top player. But he does not seem to have the killer instinct that the likes of Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane possess,” Sutton concluded.

