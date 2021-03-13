Brazilian legend Rivaldo has tipped Steven Gerrard to make trusted Rangers star Ianis Hagi his first signing as the future boss of Liverpool.

Gerrard had previously entertained loose talk of a return to Anfield as manager in his early days at Rangers.

However, such talk has catapulted amid Gerrard leading the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title. Not only that, but Liverpool‘s downturn in form has called Jurgen Klopp’s tenure into doubt.

Klopp has insisted that he plans to see out his Liverpool contract until its conclusion in 2024.

Gerrard’s deal in Scotland also runs out that year and Rivaldo has gone one step further than simply suggesting that the Scouser could return to Merseyside.

“I am sure Gerrard will go to Liverpool one day,” the World Cup winner told Romanian journalist Emanuel Roşu (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Maybe Ianis Hagi could make the step with him and follow him to Anfield.”

Rivaldo has loose ties to the attacking midfielder, who played with the Brazilian’s son, Rivaldinho, at Vitorul Constanta.

Hagi moved to Ibrox last season, initially on a six-month loan deal from Belgian side Genk.

But after impressing his manager, the Romanian earned a full-time contract. Indeed, he has continued his influence this term with six goals and nine assists in 26 Premiership outings.

Overall, meanwhile, he has directly contributed to 19 goals in all competitions.

Now 22, Hagi will be 25 when Klopp and Gerrard’s contracts expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. The player’s contract also runs out at that time.

Carragher slams ‘ignorance’ from Klopp critics

Meanwhile, Klopp has faced criticism this term following six successive defeats at Anfield in the Premier League.

Such a run of form, as well as poor results on the road, have seen the Reds slip from top spot on Christmas Day to eighth.

However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has hit out at those who believe the German’s future is under serious threat.

