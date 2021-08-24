Pundit predicts outcome after outlining problems new Arsenal signings face

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has predicted the outcome after claiming the profile of player Arsenal are signing will present problems.

The Gunners have splashed out around £125m on five new faces this summer. Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale have all arrived at the Emirates on permanent deals.

The common theme running through that quintet is their youthful ages. Each player is under the age of 24, indicating Arsenal have bought with one eye on the future as much as the present.

While that may benefit Arsenal down the road, Mikel Arteta is already in need of positive results this season.

Successive 2-0 defeats have left the Gunners pointless so far. And with reigning champions Man City on the horizon next, the streak of defeats could soon become three.

Arteta will therefore be hoping for immediate impacts from his new faces despite their relative inexperience at a club the size of Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Sunderland hitman Phillips acknowledged the weight of “expectation and pressure” they will have in North London could stifle their performances.

Nevertheless, he believes Ramdsale in particular – who is expected to challenge Bernd Leno for the starting role – can handle the pressure.

“Ben White has come through the door, followed by Ramsdale and Odegaard. That’s the new profile,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“You worry about the expectation and the pressure, that’s natural with such young players.

“Can Ramsdale handle it? I think he can. From what I’ve seen I don’t think it will be a problem. He’s been in the England squad and worked with top players in that environment.

“It’s a really good signing and I’m sure he can’t wait to get started. He can be big for Arsenal. The Arsenal fans need to get behind him because it is still tough to come into such a big club.”

‘Improved offer’ starts clock on Arsenal transfer decision

Meanwhile, a decision over an Arsenal transfer could be made imminently after a report detailed an ‘improved offer’ was lodged.

Arsenal’s plethora of new arrivals will take time to bed in. But a recent report revealed four players the new faces may never play alongside.

One name on that list was Uruguayan midfielder, Lucas Torreira. Reports in the early stages of the transfer window put Torreira on the radar of several Italian clubs. He earned his move to Arsenal after impressive with Serie A side Sampdoria.

But according to Caught Offside (citing Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio), an ‘improved offer’ has been tabled by Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt. No hard figures are mentioned in the report.

It’s claimed Torreira could make a decision on the potential switch imminently. However, it’s acknowledged his desire is to return to Italy amid interest from Fiorentina.

