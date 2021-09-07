Pundit quashes common theory that Klopp is mismanaging Liverpool ace

John Aldridge has railed against the nagging view that Jurgen Klopp would get the best out of a Liverpool ace if deployed in another position.

Klopp is held in the highest regard for the work he has done at Liverpool both on and off the pitch. However, one player in his ranks has frequently come under the microscope regarding the position he plays.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the world’s finest right-backs. The 22-year-old has been a constant source of assists from deep and has arguably been the Reds’ main creative threat over the past few years.

However, his defensive capabilities have often been questioned, leading to calls for a stint further forward in midfield to be tried.

Alexander-Arnold possess a sublime passing range and could undoubtedly make the cut in a more advanced role. Indeed, he played primarily as a midfielder during his time in the club’s academy.

Gareth Southgate recently deployed the Reds favourite on the right of a midfield three for England. In the second half of their comfortable 4-0 victory over Andorra, he was shifted to wing-back.

Now, writing for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge has admitted Alexander-Arnold would take a midfield role in his stride. However, he is adamant Klopp should resist calls to remove him from right-back.

“Looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold statistics at right-back, he’s fantastic in that position,” wrote Aldridge. “The crosses that he delivers into the box, for a striker they are unbelievable.

“With the quality that he’s putting in, he’s getting better with age, better with experience.

“If Liverpool were to get another Alexander-Arnold coming through the Academy, then that’s an option to play him in midfield.

“If something was to happen down the line, Joe Gomez can play alright at right-back, and we have injuries in midfield, then Alexander-Arnold could be used there if he wants to.

“For me, Alexander-Arnold is a specialist right-back. At this point in time, that’s where he should stay.”

Agbonlahor lambasts Firmino, thinks Liverpool fans agree

Meanwhile, Klopp has been informed that his failure to bring in a new forward this summer will cost Liverpool the chance to win the Premier League title – with one player in particular called into question.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor claims it is their failure to bolster the attack which will hurt the most. He has also questioned the record of Roberto Firmino and claims his record is appalling.

“They will be in a race, but for me, they won’t win it. They have missed out this transfer window by not bringing in another attacking player,” Agbonlahor said. “Firmino’s strike-rate is worse than mine, and that’s saying something. He is injured now.

“If you ask Liverpool fans, they will say the same. If you ask ex-Liverpool players, they will say the same. On his Instagram, Jose Enrique said that he couldn’t believe they didn’t bring in another forward.

“If one of [Diogo] Jota, [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah gets injured, two of them are going to the Africa Cup of Nations, so you need better squad depth.”

For the record, Firmino has 67 goals in 214 appearances for Liverpool. Agbonlahor, by contrast, netted 73 goals in 322 Premier League games for Villa.

