Pundit questions wisdom of Man Utd fans who want Paul Pogba sold

Patrice Evra has expressed his frustration with Manchester United fans who believe selling Paul Pogba would be a good move.

The World Cup winner has struggled to produce his consistent best for United since a £89.3m move from Juventus in 2016. As such he has been regularly linked with transfers away with both Juventus and Real Madrid keen.

However, their finances might not allow a transfer to happen. As such Juventus are reportedly trying to lure United to accept a swap proposal. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes’ form may have convinced Pogba to change his mind over leaving.

What’s more, Pogba was back to his best on Friday night as United earned a 1-1 draw at Tottenham. Pogba stepped off the bench to change the game and earn top our Player Ratings.

That performance sparked a passionate defence from Sky Sports pundit Evra and he is adamant United have to keep the star.

“I talk with Paul often, he just couldn’t wait, he was like a baby. He wanted to play football,” Evra told Sky Sports.

“I think this was really important for Paul because he didn’t have an easy start. Especially when Bruno Fernandes joined the team people started saying, ‘oh, we don’t need Paul any more’. United need Paul. People have to stop saying, ‘We don’t need Paul’. United need Paul Pogba.”

Keane gives Paul Pogba opinion

Fellow pundit Roy Keane added his thoughts on Pogba, he said: “They need him at his best. He needs to be at his best, it can’t be where he turns up every two or three weeks. He must recognise that himself. We’ve seen his talent, anyone who knows anything about football will tell you Pogba is a talented player.

“But the key is if you’re playing for a big club is to be consistent. That’ll make him feel better, coming back and having an influence on the game.”

