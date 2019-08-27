Only a horrific run of results would result in Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Christmas, amid claims the Norwegian is already staring down the barrel at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer took over the managerial reigns from Jose Mourinho last December and his impact at Old Trafford was so immediate that it was no long before he was handed a permanent three-year deal.

However, Saturday’s embarrassing home defeat to Crystal Palace – as highlighted in this week’s Social Shots – has switched the focus firmly back on Solskjaer, with some bookmakers making him as short as 6/1 second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job. The Norwegian had two reasons why his side were undone by the Eagles at Old Trafford when facing the media after the match.

But ESPN pundit Craig Burley insists that while he thinks Solskjaer should never have been appointed for the long haul by Manchester United, there has been a massive overreaction to the defeat and claims there is little chance of the Red Devils sending the Norwegian packing any time soon.

“We were talking about it at the end of last season – ‘Was Solskjaer the right man to take over?’,” Burley said.

“The answer’s always been, for me, no, clear no.

“It’s not even a difficult one because he came from nowhere to manage Man United.

“I’m going to say it would be, only because, and they could have some bad results, but you know the ones upstairs that dither, that can’t make decisions, Ed Woodward and his cronies, you kind of feel they’ll sit on their hands for a while.

“So I think he’s got a bit of time, so I think that might be a bit of an overreaction unless they go like six straight defeats and it just caves in.

“I think he’ll survive maybe just until after Christmas.”

Nemanja Matic, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking showdown talks with Solskjaer after failing to play a single minute in the Premier Leage so far this season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!