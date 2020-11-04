Pundit reveals how long Solskjaer will get before Man Utd sack him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given “more time than most” to arrest Manchester United’s poor form – but Dion Dublin reckons one big factor could influence how long that will be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th match at the wheel ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford. It also left the Red Devils winless in their first four home league matches for the first time since 1972-73.

The Gunners’ win came after a poor error of judgement from Paul Pogba. His pointless challenge on Hector Bellerin in the box resulted in a penalty, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gratefully fired home.

Pogba faced up to his mistake after the game and conceded he needed to make rapid improvements.

Despite the admission, Roy Keane claimed ‘these players would, inevitably, leading Solskjaer to the sack’.

Dublin admits there is a real issue with United at present, with players failing to respond to his tactics.

Despite the obvious problems, Dublin believes Solskjaer will be given until the end of the season at least. He’s also sticking by his belief that the club will click into gear and finish in the top six.

“I don’t know how long they give Ole in this form,” Dublin said on Premier League Productions.

“He will get longer than most and I still think United will be ok and hit form – as in they’ll finish top six.”

Failure to make the top six though would see the axe fall and Dublin understands exactly why he’s a man under pressure.

“On the form you’ve seen, you have to talk like that.

“At the moment, the players that he has are not playing as well as they should be playing.

“I don’t think it’s all about Ole. I don’t think it’s just Ole’s fault.”

He added: “As a player, if the tactics and structure aren’t working you have to take responsibility as a collective and say, ‘listen, you stay here, you stay here, lets just do this for 10 minutes…’

“Nobody is doing that, nobody is taking responsibility on the pitch.”

United are back in action on Wednesday evening when they tackle Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Harry Maguire hits back at Roy Keane

United captain Harry Maguire has flatly denied claims from Keane, while Solskjaer himself refused to be drawn into a debate about leaders.

As well as saying Solskjaer was heading for the sack, Keane’s latest gripe was that United have no leaders within the Old Trafford dressing room.

“I don’t see men out there,” said Keane. “I don’t see guys you want to be in the trenches with, guys you trust. Alex Ferguson always used to make the point that you need courage to be a Manchester United player – wanting the ball when you don’t really want it.

“Bravery doesn’t necessarily mean nailing somebody. Bravery means wanting possession, fans on your back, courage to pass the ball forward. We saw United players taking the easy option. They have to do better.”

Asked if he had seen the comments, Maguire, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s date with Istanbul Basaksehir, said: “I haven’t seen his comments. We don’t look at what’s happening, especially after a negative result, we don’t bring the negativity into the place, we stay positive.

“I can say for sure there’s a lot of leaders in this squad, I’m the captain I have a lot of leadership around me with staff and players, so no. There’s a lot of leaders in the squad.”

READ MORE….