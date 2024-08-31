Pundit reveals why Arne Slot’s Liverpool tactics will ‘play into Man Utd’s hands’ on Super Sunday

Liverpool have been told that Arne Slot’s tactics could “play into Manchester United’s hands” when the two bitter rivals go head-to-head in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

Slot’s men head to Old Trafford this weekend after an impressive start to the new season, winning their opening two league fixtures 2-0 against Ipswich and Brentford.

However, a trip to United will not be an easy one given that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is unbeaten in the fixture since he arrived at Old Trafford in 2022.

And that is a record former Arsenal and England forward Paul Merson believes will remain intact this weekend, telling Sky Sports: “This is a big, big football match. Liverpool have to go to United and get a result and if you’re a United fan it’s a cup final.

“I thought they [United] did alright against Fulham, they played some good football. Against Brighton they were unlucky, the disallowed goal hits his [Joshua Zirkzee’s] knee but they shouldn’t lose that football match. At worst you come away from there with a draw.

“I don’t see United losing this game, I think United cause Liverpool problems. I think it’ll be an entertaining 2-2 draw.”

Merson’s prediction is also based on how much Liverpool have changed tactically under Slot compared to Jurgen Klopp’s previous trophy-laden tenure.

Liverpool still adapting to Slot style

The Sky Sports pundit feels that while United struggled to cope with Klopp’s all-out attacking style, things will be easier against Slot.

Merson added: “Liverpool are a different team now, they’re not going to play the Klopp way.

“The manager has come in with his own ideas and he’s more solid, more cautious. They’ve got great players up front where the manager goes, ‘you lot get on with it, win us the game and we’ll make sure we’re solid at the back’.

“United don’t want a gun-ho game so I think this plays into United’s hands that Liverpool will come and play a bit safer. Because if this gets into an end-to-end football match, Liverpool have more of a threat and better players all around the pitch.

“So for me, that’s how it plays into United’s hands, the way Liverpool will play away [from home]. I think it will be an entertaining game, there’s too much talent going forward on this pitch for there not to be goals.”

Both players will have new players on board for the game, although it’s unlikely either will play after just signing.

Liverpool have brought in Italy attacker in a bargain £10million deal that could stretch to £12.5m, while United have signed defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from PSG for £50.7m.