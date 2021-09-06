Pundit takes stab at Levy; claims Tottenham star will leave next summer

Former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips has rubbished talk that Harry Kane will sign a new deal at Tottenham and believes the striker will be angling for an exit again next summer.

Following his interview with Gary Neville in ‘The Overlap’ podcast back in March, the 28-year-old spoke openly about quitting his boyhood club, with Manchester City the firm favourites to land the England skipper in a big-money deal.

Kane was then constantly linked with the Premier League champions over the course of the summer transfer window.

However, after making a return to the side for the win at Wolves, the prolific forward released a statement via Twitter committing his future to the club – for now.

Two goals then followed in the Europa Conference League qualifier against Pacos de Ferreira in late August. But it’s since been reported that Kane could agree a lucrative new contract that would include a release clause for him to move in either in January or next summer.

But speaking to Football Insider, Sky Sports pundit Phillips would be surprised if Kane stays at Spurs.

He said: “I heard what he said and yeah, reading between the lines, you would say Daniel Levy has broken a gentleman’s agreement. If Kane is sleeping easy at night he is obviously laying the blame somewhere else.

“We don’t know the facts but to hear that from Harry says a lot. I’m pretty sure he is hinting toward a gentlemen’s agreement being broken.

“Harry may not be happy about it but he won’t throw his toys out of the pram. He will knuckle down and do what he does best which is score goals.

“We will see what happens come the summer. I don’t see him signing a new deal. I think he’ll be angling for a move again next summer. I’d be very surprised if he extended.”

Kane is set to be back in action for Tottenham at Crystal Palace on Saturday. That is after England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign in Poland on Wednesday evening.

Levy left fuming at Tottenham stars

Meanwhile, Tottenham are understood to be angry with Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero after the pair went against the club’s wishes and played in the abandoned Argentina v Brazil World Cup qualifier.

The Guardian report that Tottenham “did not give Lo Celso and Romero permission to join up with Argentina”.

Spurs duo Romero and Lo Celso had started Sunday night’s match. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez also started, but Emi Buendia was not in the matchday 23.

The match in Sao Paulo was halted in the seventh minute when local health officials entered the pitch and accused the Premier League quarter of violating Covid-19 protocols in order to enter the country.

South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL announced on Twitter that Sunday’s match had been suspended on the decision of the referee. His report and that of the FIFA match delegate were sent to the governing body.

“FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world,” a statement from FIFA read.

FIFA’s disciplinary department is now analysing reports from the abandoned game before deciding what action will be taken.

Premier League request ignored

The Premier League had ruled that clubs were not to release players for national team games in red list countries, owing to the stipulation that they must undergo a hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.

Aston Villa though are understood to have allowed their players to travel and play against Venezuela and Brazil. But they were set to miss Friday’s game with Bolivia. That would ensure they would miss only Saturday’s game at Chelsea.

Spurs though, per the source, had no such agreement in place. And Lo Celso, Romero and Davinson Sanchez, who travelled to South America with Colombia, are all in hot water with Daniel Levy.

Apparently the players were planning to spend time training in green-listed Croatia. They would then return to their clubs after the quarantine period.

