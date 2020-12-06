Pundit Darren Bent says Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian may have to call time on his Anfield career after moving down to third choice.

Adrian was the number one back-up to Alisson Becker last season and again held that status for the early part of the current campaign.

But Jurgen Klopp decided to throw in young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for last Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Ajax.

And the 22-year-old from Cork gained rave reviews. His kicking was excellent and he made a superb late save from Klass-Jan Huntelaar to preserve a clean sheet.

The 1-0 win helped Liverpool move into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Now it seems that Kelleher is set to keep his place until Alisson returns, starting with Sunday evening’s game against Wolves.

Quoted by Football Insider, Bent said: “Listen, after his performance as well, I don’t think Adrian is going to get anywhere near it because we’ve seen Adrian, on a few occasions, make mistakes that has cost his team points and goals.

“I go back to the Everton game when he gave the ball away and they scored. So we’ve seen him make big, big mistakes that cost goals.

“Kelleher came in now and he played really, really well – made big saves, good with his feet. Jurgen Klopp gave him a big hug at the end and I think he’s now jumped ahead of Adrian.

“Adrian has got to start looking for places to go and play. Because obviously, we all know number one is going to be Alisson.

“He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world and there’s an argument to be made that he is the best.

“With Kelleher just coming now and playing as well as he did, I can’t see, unless there’s another injury, I can’t see how Adrian’s ever going to play.

“If one or two of those goalkeepers are fit, I can’t ever see how Adrian’s going to get any game time.”

Referring back to Kelleher’s performance against Ajax, Bent added: “That performance was so assured, so confident, saves, distribution, everything. I can’t see him getting dropped now until Alisson comes back.”

Kicking could be key

Adrian has made several high-profile mistakes.

However, Jurgen Klopp has been a big supporter of the Spanish stopper. He’s a strong presence in the dressing room and, at times, has made some key saves.

But while loyal, Klopp is aware that Adrian’s distribution isn’t great.

Indeed, the Liverpool boss said that was the reason why Kelleher came in against Ajax.

Kelleher started off as an outfield player. And that ability with his feet could be key in making him Alisson‘s permanent back-up.