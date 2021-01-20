Pundit Darren Bent says Moise Kean’s time at Everton is up and the Merseysiders should look to sell the striker to PSG on a permanent basis.

Kean joined Everton from Juventus for £27m in August 2019 in a five-year deal. But it’s never clicked for the Italian striker.

He managed just two Premier League goals in his first season at Goodison. And that prompted Everton to send him out on loan to PSG.

The 20-year-old has found life in Ligue 1 much more to his liking. He’s scored 11 goals in 20 appearances and that tally includes seven in the league.

That’s prompted talk that PSG want to sign him on a permanent deal.

The speculation has grown after Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he would be willing to talk to PSG about making Kean’s move a permanent one.

Bent saw Kean struggle at Everton. And the former Premier League striker believes it would suit all parties if the frontman made the switch from England to France.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Bent was asked if Everton should give Kean another chance to prove himself.

Bent said: “No, I think sometimes some things fit and some things don’t fit. And I think for Moise Kean, the fact that he’s at PSG now, I just don’t think it fits.

“I think it could have done but he didn’t really get an opportunity at Everton and he didn’t really go for it.

“He’s gone to PSG, sometimes you go to a different club, new atmosphere, new surroundings, you kind of find a new incentive.

“I think he’s done that and that is the reason why he is playing as well as he has.”

Ancelotti remains open over Kean future

Ancelotti is certainly not writing Kean off. But his willingness to talk about a permanent move suggests the writing could be on the wall.

The Italian coach told Sky Sports: “He is having a really good experience at Paris Saint-Germain.

“If the player wants to come back we will be happy to have him. If the player wants to stay with Paris Saint-Germain, we have to talk with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Whatever the player likes, I don’t want a player back who is not happy to come [back]. If the player is happy to come, he is welcome back.”

It hardly gives the impression that Ancelotti is fighting hard to keep him.