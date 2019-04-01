Pundit says Spurs must consider dropping star after Liverpool shocker

Jermaine Jenas has called on Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to drop goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and bring in second-choice stopper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Lloris was partly to blame for gifting Liverpool their dramatic stoppage-time winner in Sunday’s clash, palming his save into the feet of Toby Alderweireld, who then turned the ball into his own net.

It is not the first time this season that Lloris has played his part in opposition goals, with himself and right-back Kieran Tripper showing a lack of communication that led to the latter’s own goal against Chelsea last month.

Having also produced errors in the Champions League against Barcelona and PSV, Jenas – speaking on Match of the Day – believes now is the time for a change between the sticks.

“Every time I watch Gazzaniga play, he’s playing very well,” the pundit said. “If you’re Gazzaniga now, you’re going: ‘It’s time for me to get my opportunity’. And I think he should do.”

Gazzaniga has made 10 appearances in all competitions this term, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

His last game for the North London club came in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace, who travel to Spurs’ new stadium on Wednesday in the Premier League.