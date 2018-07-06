Pundit singles out Man Utd striker for praise after Belgium win
Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin thinks Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was “unplayable” in Belgium’s 2-1 victory over Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Roberto Martinez’s side were brilliant in the first period as an own goal from Fernandinho and an excellent strike from Kevin de Bruyne put them in command at half-time.
Renato Augusto got Brazil back in with a shout near the end but the Red Devils held on for the win and a place against France in the semi-finals.
“You have got to do something special to stop this Brazilian side, and Belgium made tactical changes with four at the back,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 live. “It was a big call to bring Marouane Fellaini back, but he stuck to his job so the system was perfect.
“Of course, it helps when your players are on form. Eden Hazard was brilliant, as was Kevin De Bruyne, who you know always makes the right pass, and Romelu Lukaku was unplayable up to 60 minutes.
“He was the main man at breaking it up and holding the ball up for Hazard and De Bruyne to play off him.”