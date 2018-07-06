Pundit singles out Man Utd striker for praise after Belgium win

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin thinks Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was “unplayable” in Belgium’s 2-1 victory over Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Roberto Martinez’s side were brilliant in the first period as an own goal from Fernandinho and an excellent strike from Kevin de Bruyne put them in command at half-time.

Renato Augusto got Brazil back in with a shout near the end but the Red Devils held on for the win and a place against France in the semi-finals.

“You have got to do something special to stop this Brazilian side, and Belgium made tactical changes with four at the back,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 live. “It was a big call to bring Marouane Fellaini back, but he stuck to his job so the system was perfect.