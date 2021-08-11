Tottenham striker Harry Kane lied when claiming that Spurs agreed to let him miss the first part of pre-season training, one pundit says.

The 28-year-old’s future has become arguably the story of the summer transfer window following Euro 2020. The England captain did not feature in the first few days of pre-season last month. Several reports claimed that he had extended his post-tournament holiday – and subsequent quarantine – to force an exit.

Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners to sign him, despite his mammoth price tag. Indeed, City boss Pep Guardiola has said that his club are willing to negotiate a deal.

After the swirling speculation, Kane released a statement last Friday. He said that he returned to training “as planned”. He added that it “hurt” him to see his professionalism questioned.

According to Gabriel Agbonlahor, though, those comments are lies.

“I feel sorry for Harry Kane,” the pundit told Football Insider. “I think he’s been advised badly, He’s tried to bully his way into a move with an owner who isn’t going to accept that.

“He has tried to lie in the media and say that it was planned for him to have extra time off, but Spurs would have said that straight away if that was true.

“So he is lying there, Harry Kane. I just think he was always gonna play this first game. When the club is paying your wages, you’ve got to play.”

August 11 Transfer Chatter - Kane U-Turn, Martial refusal and Abraham race hotting up Harry Kane could make a sensational U-turn and sign a new Spurs deal, Manchester United refusing Martial approaches and Arsenal and Roma locked in a. race for Tammy Abraham, all in today's transfer chatter.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly wants £160million for Kane. However, he does not want to sell to a Premier League rival.

Still, Agbonlahor reckons that the striker has ruined his chances of moving to City or elsewhere.

Pundit slams Harry Kane

“So I think it’s very naive from him and I totally think he’ll be playing for Spurs next season,” the pundit added.

“He’ll have to get his head around it but I’m sure Spurs fans will forgive him because he’s their best ever player.

“But he needs to be scoring in that first game to get fans back onside.”

Spurs face City in their Premier League opener on Sunday – an intriguing clash given the circumstances.

Amid the doubt over Kane’s future, though, fresh reports suggest that he could yet sign a new deal.

From Champions League finalist with Tottenham to trophy winner with PSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s most memorable managerial moments…