Pundit rinses ‘poisonous’ Jose Mourinho with savage ‘he’s gone’ line

Jose Mourinho is no longer a good manager and is acting like a man who knows he will be gone at Tottenham within a couple of years.

That’s according to pundit Stan Collymore, who has watched Spurs fail to win in the last five games and has described his reign at the club as “poisonous” and “spiteful”.

Spurs suffered their fourth successive defeat across all competitions at home to Norwich on Wednesday night, albeit in a penalty shootout, exiting the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage in the process.

And while they stopped the rot with a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday evening, they could see their trophy hopes ended for another season on Tuesday evening when they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit to RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

That has led to players such as Dele Alli calling for the club to dig deep to end their run of matches without a win.

Even more staggeringly, sensational reports last week claimed Spurs were even considering bringing back Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked to make way for Mourinho.

And while not commenting on that talk directly, Collymore used his column in the Daily Mirror to tear into Mourinho and his managerial style.

“Spurs have been on the slide for the last 13 months… and there has been no rebound since November under Jose Mourinho,” the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker wrote.

“He feels poisonous, spiteful, as if he knows he will be there for a couple of years then be gone. That is the Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur. His selling point has gone.

“If the motivational Mourinho doesn’t work any more, if the tactical Jose has been left behind in terms of trophies… what are you left with?

“Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Brendan Rodgers, even Chris Wilder, all have teams on the front foot trying to press, but now Mourinho is seen as a reactive manager.

“Since February last year they have won 16 out of 42 Premier League games. And lost 14. That’s average. Now they are eighth, only a couple of points ahead of Burnley. And seven adrift of fourth place.

“When he returned, people were saying isn’t it great to have Jose back, look at his record, big clubs, always wins a trophy. The real Mourinho – the serial winner, who gets the best from everyone, who embraces players rather than digging them out, has not been seen in this country for the best part of a decade.”

Collymore angry to see Mourinho pick on Ndombele

Mourinho very publicly slammed Spurs’ club record signing Tanguy Ndombele with an astonishing critique of his performance at Turf Moor on Saturday and Collymore admitted it was painful to hear.

“It is a simple playbook now. Mourinho comes in and smiles, saying he is the Relaxed One. He pats ball boys on the head, picks litter off the street and does lovely things. Then within a few months when results go a awry, which they have – and yes, they have lost Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but it is still a very good squad – he starts to dig out individuals.

“Tanguy Ndombele does not look match fit, but Mourinho has been there for four months, so whose fault is that? The manager has to take some responsibility and put him on an intensive training regime. Tell him how much they rate him. That is management.

“Players are left thinking “Will it be me next?”

“Luke Shaw got the same as Ndombele at Manchester United. Hung him out to dry. Is Ndombele likely to play better now? No, he’s thinking that bloke has just slagged me off. Has he done a good job? A new manager should have an impact in six week. Play with a swagger, press high, create chances.”

Collymore added: “Players don’t want to play for him.

“With Jose now, you ask how many players has he developed? How many teams have hit the ground running with him at the helm? It hasn’t happened in his last two or three jobs.

“He is no longer in the top two or three managers linked with the biggest jobs – Real, Barca or PSG.

“He would not be in the top four or five leading candidates at Liverpool if Klopp left.

“Not only will he fail to take Tottenham any closer to the promised land of a trophy, even an FA or League Cup, it will cost them all the good work done in the last five years.

“Jose looks like a temporary measure.”