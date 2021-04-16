Pundit claims Solskjaer’s Man Utd clanger is ‘worst excuse I’ve ever heard’

Chris Waddle says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blaming red banners for Manchester United’s poor home form is the “worst excuse” he has ever heard.

United boss Solskjaer claimed on Wednesday that his players had complained about the Old Trafford displays clashing with the colour of their team-mates’ shirts. What’s more, he insisted that the issue has affected his side’s home form; the Red Devils have performed remarkably better on the road this season.

As such, he revealed that the club had changed the colour of the banners to black. Indeed, the new displays took some of the limelight on Thursday as United hosted Granada.

Asked for his reaction to the development by BBC Radio 5 Live, however, Waddle took Solskjaer to task.

He said: “The game is gone if it is true that United’s players have been struggling because of the banners.

“I’ve never heard anything like it in my life.

“If they were playing and the fans were wearing shirts or reds, do they get the passes? Where has this come from? Have they just ran out of things to talk about?

“I’m sorry. At this level of football if you can’t pass it to a team-mate you shouldn’t be on the pitch.

“It is the worst excuse I’ve ever heard.”

It remains to be seen whether the change in colour will help lift United‘s home form. Indeed, they eased past Granada 2-0 to reach the Europa League semi-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Furthermore, the return of fans in the coming months will banish such talk.

Solskjaer’s battle against Man Utd banners

Solskjaer had said: “You’ll see a change now [at Old Trafford]. If you see the banners round the club, it’s not red anymore.

“We’ve looked into this and there shouldn’t be any reason, really.

“But some of the players have mentioned that… you know that split-second decision you have to make, you look over your shoulder [to see] if your teammate’s there or not.

“And the red shirt is on the red background, just with the red seats so we’ve tried to change that along with the anti-racism campaign. So of course it was important that it wasn’t red anymore.”

United will face Roma in the semi-finals, where they exited the competition last season.

