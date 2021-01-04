Pundit backs ‘outstanding’ candidate for seamless Klopp, Liverpool switch

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes that Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard could make a seamless switch to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Gerrard is closing in on his first title as a manager at Rangers, with the Gers 19 points clear of Celtic in the Premiership table.

What’s more, they have yet to lose in the Scottish top flight and have conceded only five goals in 22 games.

Not only would Rangers’ title be their first since 2011, but they would end Celtic’s run of nine crowns in a row.

And McCoist believes that former Liverpool captain Gerrard is proving that he has all the credentials to take the prestigious Anfield role.

“I’ve never asked Steven this but most people accept his natural progression would be to manage Liverpool one day,” he told The Sun.

“Clearly to achieve that he must be successful at Rangers and that means winning trophies.

“Celtic dominated for a decade and credit them for that — even though a lot of titles came with Rangers fighting their own troubles down the divisions.

“But Rangers are back now. The first trophy is always the hardest to win but when they do, Steven will really be off and running.

“Klopp was given time to get it right at Liverpool and it took three full seasons to win his first trophy, the Champions’ League success in 2019.

“Similarly, this is Steven’s third Rangers season and it is crunch time.”

McCoist added that Gerrard is reaping the rewards for the faith he has been shown by his superiors.

Gerrard reaping Rangers rewards

“It’s ridiculous to think he’d be under pressure if he doesn’t win anything this season, considering the progress Rangers has made,” McCoist said.

“But I know from experience, you must deliver major trophies if you wish to remain Rangers manager.

“Like Liverpool with Klopp, the Rangers board has shown faith in Steven after two seasons without a trophy and the reward is an outstanding season at home and in Europe . . . so far.”

He added: “I’m sure many see Steven as the eventual successor to Jurgen at Liverpool. I’m also sure Liverpool FC and Steven would like to see that happen in time.

“But right now he isn’t going to get better experience in terms of a high-pressure, high-profile role than being manager of Rangers.

“He made the correct call to accept the job three years ago and at this moment in time I think he is enjoying it.”

Rangers boosted their title hopes further on Saturday by beating Celtic 1-0.

