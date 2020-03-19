Pundit sends strong message to Man Utd, Pogba after Juventus shirt stunt

Manchester United have been told not to waste their time trying to keep Paul Pogba after the unsettled midfielder controversially donned a Juventus shirt on social media.

The 27-year-old midfielder, strongly linked with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid this summer, is out of contract in 2021, though United hold an option to extend that by 12 months and it’s claimed they will trigger that as they have done with Nemanja Matic.

The club are believed to have exercised the clause in Matic’s deal and are in fact in talks about the experienced Serb staying for longer.

And United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Pogba was staying following the Red Devils’ emphatic 5-0 victory against Austrian side LASK last week.

“Paul’s our player,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying following the 5-0 win over LASK of Linz, per The Telegraph’s James Ducker.

“He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah.”

However, rumours persist that Pogba wants out and he came in for more criticism on Wednesday evening when he posted a video on his Instagram page wearing a Juventus shirt with ‘Matuidi 14’ on the back, in support of his France teammate, who this week was announced had contracted the Coronavirus.

However, pundit John Barnes, while not commenting directly on the social media post – which appears to have divided opinion – insists United are wasting their time trying to keep him and should just sell him to the highest bidder.

“You simply cannot have an unhappy player at a football club, you can’t make them feel more important than the club and fans,” Barnes said.

“Equally, it can undermine the club by being disrespectful because they’re not keeping the player happy. It is a ridiculous concept that you need to keep players happy. The players should have to keep the manager and the fans happy, and if you don’t, then he (Pogba) has to go.

“This whole situation at United, from the outside, it seems like he has so much power at the club which makes everyone talk about him, the situation is so toxic within the club. He should leave.”

According to Le10Sport, Pogba and Mino Raiola are working hard to “heal their relationship” with United in order to smooth over talks over his departure, with the World Cup winner still very much intent on quitting the club.

Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici is prepared to spend €100m this summer to bring Pogba back to the club – but the Turin outfit will walk away from the deal should United ask for more with Calciomercato reporting that Juve will instead go for Lyon star Houssem Aouar as their designated Plan B.