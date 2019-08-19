Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has torn into Alexis Sanchez as his exit at Manchester United edges closer.

The Chilean forward has struggled to live up to expectations since moving from Arsenal 18 months ago, and has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, where he used to play for Udinese.

On Sunday it was reported Sanchez had agreed personal terms with Inter Milan as his transfer to the San Siro edges closer – that despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinting over a possible U-turn when he revealed that Sanchez “might end up playing a lot more games than you expect”.

His move to Italy will end a sorry 19-month spell at Old Trafford in which his reported £500,000 a week wages made him the highest-paid Premier League player in history.

And as his exit looms, Jordan could not resist the chance to take aim at Sanchez, claiming he’s “not lifted a leg” to earn his money during his stay with the Red Devils.

“The fact of the matter is, Alexis Sanchez has stunk the place out,” Jordan told talkSPORT .

“He has stunk the place out, and I don’t think his attitude has been spot on either.

“You don’t go from a big-time player and game-changer at Arsenal to being a player who is suddenly being weighed down by the expectation of you.

“You wanted this kind of money, and with that kind of money comes expectation and then subsequent to that comes performances.

“Where is the player in all of this? Why isn’t the player doing his job?

“We’re talking about a player who isn’t lifting a leg and is getting £25million a year! It’s lunacy!”

